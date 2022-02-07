Protecting Your Vehicle From Catalytic Converter Theft

San Diego County authorities recommend the public do the following to protect their vehicles from a catalytic converter theft:

Park in a garage or well-lit area if a garage is not available

Park near building entrances or in high traffic areas

Have your catalytic converter welded to your car

Calibrate your vehicle security system to detect vibration

Purchase cameras that clearly capture where you park

Purchase a security device for your catalytic converter (“Cat Strap” and “Cat Clamp” devices both cost less than $200)