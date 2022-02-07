Watch
Protecting Your Vehicle From Catalytic Converter Theft

Posted at 9:05 AM, Feb 07, 2022
San Diego County authorities recommend the public do the following to protect their vehicles from a catalytic converter theft:

  • Park in a garage or well-lit area if a garage is not available
  • Park near building entrances or in high traffic areas
  • Have your catalytic converter welded to your car
  • Calibrate your vehicle security system to detect vibration
  • Purchase cameras that clearly capture where you park
  • Purchase a security device for your catalytic converter (“Cat Strap” and “Cat Clamp” devices both cost less than $200)
