Protecting Your Vehicle From Catalytic Converter Theft

San Diego County authorities recommend the public do the following to protect their vehicles from a catalytic converter theft:
- Park in a garage or well-lit area if a garage is not available
- Park near building entrances or in high traffic areas
- Have your catalytic converter welded to your car
- Calibrate your vehicle security system to detect vibration
- Purchase cameras that clearly capture where you park
- Purchase a security device for your catalytic converter (“Cat Strap” and “Cat Clamp” devices both cost less than $200)