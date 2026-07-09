NASA seeks volunteers for moon and Mars simulation program

NASA is seeking volunteers for a yearlong mission inside a simulated space habitat.

The agency’s Moon and Mars Exploration Analog program will be conducted at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Designed to recreate conditions astronauts could face on future missions, the simulation will feature two isolated habitats — a spacecraft and a base facility equipped with workspaces, living areas, and sleeping quarters.

Participants will take part in mock long-duration missions to the moon and Mars, including simulated Mars walks and rover-based exploration activities.

NASA says the information collected during the program will help researchers develop safer human missions to the moon and Mars.

More information is available at https://analogstudies.jsc.nasa.gov.