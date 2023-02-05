MiraCosta College hosting Black History Month events throughout February

Watch Now
African-Americans threatened in MiraCosta College message
Posted at 4:07 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 19:09:12-05

MiraCosta College says it is hosting a wide variety of Black History Month events that are free to the public throughout February.

The events include open mic events, intimate discussions and a "Black Nerds Expo" showcasing Black authors and comics. The expo will also highlight the influence and achievements of African Americans in STEM fields.

Below, you'll find a list of the events, including some that happen beyond February:

  • Friday, February 3, from noon to 1:30 p.m. RSVP – Disrupting Racism Through the Lens of the Arts: From Civil Rights Movement to Hip Hop with Dr. Ronald C. McCurdy
  • Monday, February 6, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Aztlan B – Umoja Porch Talk: Family Feud. Oceanside Campus, Student Center, Building 3400, Aztlan B. RSVP
  • Tuesday, February 7, from noon to 2 p.m. – Voice 4 Change Virtual Writing Workshops And Glassless Minds Open Mic. Oceanside Campus, Social Justice and Equity Center, Building 3400. (Email kcordero@miracosta.edu for details)
  • Thursday, February 9, 2023, 6-7PM on Zoom, Real Estate for Everybody - Part 1 RSVP
  • Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 2-3:30PM History of Wraps via Zoom
  • Monday, February 20, 2023 - Sunday, February 26, 2023, online- Virtual Global Literacy Fair RSVP
  • Thursday, February 23, 2023, Aztlan A/B 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Glassless Minds Open Mic (Rudy Francisco [iamrudyfrancisco.com]
  • Saturday, February 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Black Nerds Expo [blacknerdsexpo.com]. Oceanside Campus, Student Center, Building 3400.
  • Monday, February 27, 2023, 1:30-3PM in Aztlan B - Umoja Porch Talk: Racialization of Gynecology RVSP
  • Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 11AM-1PM @ OCN Pavilion (Aztlan A as backup) Headshots and Hors d'oeuvres
  • Thursday, March 9, 2023, 6-7PM on Zoom, Real Estate for Everybody - Part 2 RSVP
  • Thursday, April 27, 2023, 6-7PM on Zoom, Real Estate for Everybody - Part 3 RSVP
  • April 2023 - United Black Student Conference (UBSC) – Email ojimenez@miracosta.edu for details
  • Follow them on Instagram for the most updated information and a look at the online campaigns that will run throughout Black History Month
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
