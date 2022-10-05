Watch Now
Midterms 2022: California online voter registration

Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 2:17 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 17:17:09-04

With the Midterms looming, Californians can register to vote online ahead of November. Click here for more information.

