LIST: Early voting centers opening Oct. 28 for special election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The special election for San Diego County's District Four Supervisor seat is right around the corner, so the county is opening early voting centers on Saturday, Oct. 28. Centers are also opening for upcoming elections for the City of Chula Vista, Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District.

The following locations will be open for voters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Oct. 28 and Nov. 6:



Bonita-Sunnyside Branch Library: 4375 Bonita Road, Bonita 91902

4375 Bonita Road, Bonita 91902 Chula Vista City Hall: 276 4th Ave., Chula Vista 91910

276 4th Ave., Chula Vista 91910 MAAC Community Center: 1387 3rd Ave., Chula Vista 91911

1387 3rd Ave., Chula Vista 91911 Rancho San Diego Library — Meeting Hall: 11555 Via Rancho San Diego, El Cajon 92019

11555 Via Rancho San Diego, El Cajon 92019 Fallbrook Community Center — North Room: 341 Heald Lane, Fallbrook 92028

341 Heald Lane, Fallbrook 92028 Fallbrook Education Center — Building F: 35090 Horse Ranch Creek Road, Fallbrook 92028

35090 Horse Ranch Creek Road, Fallbrook 92028 Encanto VFW Post #1512: 6973 Federal Blvd., Lemon Grove 91945

6973 Federal Blvd., Lemon Grove 91945 North Park Recreation Center — Meeting Room: 4044 Idaho St., San Diego 92104

4044 Idaho St., San Diego 92104 Columbus Club of San Diego — Assembly Hall: 4425 Home Ave., San Diego 92105

4425 Home Ave., San Diego 92105 North Clairemont Rec Center — Meeting Room 2: 4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego 92117

4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego 92117 Penn Athletic Field — Meeting Room: 2555 Dusk Drive, San Diego 92139

2555 Dusk Drive, San Diego 92139 Skyline Hills Branch Library — MPR: 7900 Paradise Valley Road, San Diego 92139

For more information on the early voting process, follow this link.