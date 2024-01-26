LIST: Community cleanup and dumpster day events for flood victims this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As communities continue to recover from San Diego's recent heavy rainfall and flooding, several cleanup and dumpster day events are happening around the county this weekend.
During these events, flood victims will have the chance to dispose of damaged and unwanted items. Additionally, community members can volunteer their time to help the affected areas bounce back.
Find more information about the upcoming events below.
FREE COMMUNITY CLEANUP AT JACOBS CENTER FOR NEIGHBORHOOD INNOVATION
- Saturday, Jan. 27: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (or until bins are full)
- Address: 404 Euclid Ave., San Diego, CA 92114
- Accepting the following items:
- Greenery
- Toilets
- Electronics
- Couches
- Water heaters
- Metal appliances (refrigerator, washing machine)
- Mattresses
- Lawn mowers (without fluids)
- And more
- Items not accepted:
- Hazardous materials
- Construction debris
- Light bulbs
- Tires
- Batteries
- Volunteers needed — call 619-236-6644
DISTRICT 2 CLEANUP EVENT IN NATIONAL CITY
- Saturday, Jan. 27: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Location: Football field parking lot across from El Toyon Park on S. U Avenue (between E 1st & E 2nd Street)
- Accepting the following items:
- Furniture
- Trash
- Wood
- Metal fencing
- Yard debris
- Carpeting
- E-Waste and free yard mulch will be available as well
- Items not accepted:
- Tires
- Hazardous waste (chemicals, oils, paints, batteries, spray cans, pesticides, etc.)
- For more information, contact Neighborhood Services Department: 619-336-4364
- ID or utility bill showing National City residency is required
SPRING VALLEY COMMUNITY CLEANUP — DUMPSTER DAY
- Saturday, Jan. 27: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until bins are full)
- Location: New Seasons Church — 2300 Bancroft Dr., Spring Valley, CA 91977
- Line will form on Tyler St., heading west
- Accepting the following items:
- All bulky items, including...
- Appliances
- Mattresses
- Electronics
- Metal
- Items not being accepted:
- Tires
- Hazardous materials
- Construction debris
- light bulbs
- More information — call or text 619-309-7395
LEMON GROVE COMMUNITY CLEANUP
- Dates: Saturday, Jan. 27, and Sunday, Jan. 28
- 8:30 a.m.
- Location: Group is meeting at the old 99cent store lot (near Sprouts: 3205 Lemon Grove Ave., Lemon Grove, CA 91945)
- Event will focus on residential areas of town, side streets, trash and debris
- Suggested items for volunteers to bring: Trash bags, shovels, gloves, buckets, wheelbarrows