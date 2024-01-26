LIST: Community cleanup and dumpster day events for flood victims this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As communities continue to recover from San Diego's recent heavy rainfall and flooding, several cleanup and dumpster day events are happening around the county this weekend.

During these events, flood victims will have the chance to dispose of damaged and unwanted items. Additionally, community members can volunteer their time to help the affected areas bounce back.

Find more information about the upcoming events below.

FREE COMMUNITY CLEANUP AT JACOBS CENTER FOR NEIGHBORHOOD INNOVATION

Saturday, Jan. 27: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (or until bins are full)

Address: 404 Euclid Ave., San Diego, CA 92114

Accepting the following items:

Greenery Toilets Electronics Couches Water heaters Metal appliances (refrigerator, washing machine) Mattresses Lawn mowers (without fluids) And more

Items not accepted:

Hazardous materials Construction debris Light bulbs Tires Batteries

Volunteers needed — call 619-236-6644

DISTRICT 2 CLEANUP EVENT IN NATIONAL CITY

Saturday, Jan. 27: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Football field parking lot across from El Toyon Park on S. U Avenue (between E 1st & E 2nd Street)

Accepting the following items:

Furniture Trash Wood Metal fencing Yard debris Carpeting

E-Waste and free yard mulch will be available as well

Items not accepted:

Tires Hazardous waste (chemicals, oils, paints, batteries, spray cans, pesticides, etc.)

For more information, contact Neighborhood Services Department: 619-336-4364

ID or utility bill showing National City residency is required

SPRING VALLEY COMMUNITY CLEANUP — DUMPSTER DAY

Saturday, Jan. 27: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until bins are full)

Location: New Seasons Church — 2300 Bancroft Dr., Spring Valley, CA 91977

Line will form on Tyler St., heading west

Accepting the following items:

All bulky items, including...

Appliances Mattresses Electronics Metal

Items not being accepted:

Tires Hazardous materials Construction debris light bulbs

More information — call or text 619-309-7395

LEMON GROVE COMMUNITY CLEANUP