LIST: Board of Supervisors District 1 special election ballot drop box locations

As of Wednesday evening, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann (right) and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre (left) are the top two candidates.
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters has a full list of ballot drop box locations for the July 1, 2025, special election to determine the next District 1 Supervisor.
See the list at https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/ballot-drop-box-locations.html.
