LIST: Blood donation drives in San Diego County throughout January

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The American Red Cross says it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage, and the country is seeing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

As an incentive, people who donate in Jan. 2024 will automatically be entered into a contest to win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII while saving lives along the way.

The blood shortage may cause medical procedures, including emergency transfusions, to be delayed since blood is going to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

The San Diego area has many opportunities to give coming up.

See the schedule below (locations listed in alphabetical order):

Cardiff by the Sea



Jan. 24: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1444 Lake Drive

Carlsbad



Jan. 9: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Orchid - Coastal Event Center - East Lower, 2100 Costa Del Mar Rd.

Jan. 10: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Shoppes at Carlsbad Suite 260, 2525 El Camino Real

Jan. 17: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sage Creek High School, 3900 Cannon Road

Jan. 23: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Coast Church Carlsbad Campus, 2310 Camino Vida Roble, #104

Chula Vista



Jan. 9: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eastlake Community Church, 990 Lane Ave.

Jan. 15: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chula Vista Center, 555 Broadway

Jan. 22: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chula Vista Elks Lodge, 901 Elks Lane

El Cajon



Jan. 25: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., East County Transitional Living Center, 1527 E Main Street

Encinitas



Jan. 9: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 416 Encinitas, 210 W F St

Jan. 10: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive

Jan. 14: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Best Buy, 1046 N. El Camino Real

Jan. 22: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, 200 Saxony Road

Jan. 26: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Best Buy, 1046 N. El Camino Real

Escondido



Jan. 20: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 149, 230 E Park Ave

Jan. 28: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., North County Mall, 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy

Jan. 30: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Orange Glen High School, 2200 Glenridge Road

Fallbrook



Jan. 16: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fallbrook Library, 124 South Mission Rd

Jan. 22: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane

La Jolla



Jan. 10: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Residence Inn, 8901 Gilman Drive

Jan. 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UCSD, 9500 Gillman Drive

Jan. 31: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UCSD, 9500 Gillman Drive

La Mesa



Jan. 8: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive

Oceanside



Jan. 11: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Oceanside, 3501 Seagate Way

Jan. 11: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

Jan. 15: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Walmart, 3405 Marron Road

Jan. 17: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., El Camino High School, 400 Rancho Del Oro

Jan. 25: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

Jan. 28: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., New Song Community Church, 3985 Mission Ave.

Poway



Jan. 9: 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Target, 14823 Pomerado Road

Jan. 13: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Community Church of Poway, 13501 Community Road

Ramona



Jan. 25: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane

San Diego



Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

Visit RedCrossBlood.org for hours

Jan. 11: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Dylan Point Loma Apartments, 2930 Barnard St

Jan. 12 : 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway

Jan. 16: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Coast 9, 11120 Roselle Street

Jan. 16: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., National University Rancho Bernardo, 16875 W Bernardo Dr.

Jan. 17: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Heights Golf Club, 16066 Bernardo Heights Pkwy

Jan. 18 :10 a.m. - 4 p.m., VA San Diego Healthcare System, 3350 La Jolla Village Drive

Jan. 18: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ponce's Mexican Restaurant, 16480 Paseo Del Sur

Jan. 18: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., AVA Pacific Beach, 3883 Ingraham St

Jan. 19: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton, 4550 LaJolla Village

Jan. 21: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Members Church of God International, 2400 Admiral Baker Rd

Jan. 23: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., San Ysidro High School, 5353 Airway Rd

Jan. 24: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Post 460, 7815 Armour St

Jan. 25: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., U.S. Bank Mission Hills/Hillcrest, 610 W Washington St.

Jan. 29: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Black Mountain Middle School, 9353 Oviedo Street

Jan. 30: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., San Diego State University Aztec Walk, 5500 Campanile Dr

San Marcos

