LIST: Blood donation drives in San Diego County throughout January

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The American Red Cross says it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage, and the country is seeing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.
As an incentive, people who donate in Jan. 2024 will automatically be entered into a contest to win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII while saving lives along the way.
The blood shortage may cause medical procedures, including emergency transfusions, to be delayed since blood is going to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.
The San Diego area has many opportunities to give coming up.
See the schedule below (locations listed in alphabetical order):
Cardiff by the Sea
- Jan. 24: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1444 Lake Drive
Carlsbad
- Jan. 9: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Orchid - Coastal Event Center - East Lower, 2100 Costa Del Mar Rd.
- Jan. 10: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Shoppes at Carlsbad Suite 260, 2525 El Camino Real
- Jan. 17: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sage Creek High School, 3900 Cannon Road
- Jan. 23: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Coast Church Carlsbad Campus, 2310 Camino Vida Roble, #104
Chula Vista
- Jan. 9: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eastlake Community Church, 990 Lane Ave.
- Jan. 15: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chula Vista Center, 555 Broadway
- Jan. 22: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chula Vista Elks Lodge, 901 Elks Lane
El Cajon
- Jan. 25: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., East County Transitional Living Center, 1527 E Main Street
Encinitas
- Jan. 9: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 416 Encinitas, 210 W F St
- Jan. 10: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive
- Jan. 14: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Best Buy, 1046 N. El Camino Real
- Jan. 22: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, 200 Saxony Road
- Jan. 26: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Best Buy, 1046 N. El Camino Real
Escondido
- Jan. 20: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 149, 230 E Park Ave
- Jan. 28: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., North County Mall, 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy
- Jan. 30: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Orange Glen High School, 2200 Glenridge Road
Fallbrook
- Jan. 16: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fallbrook Library, 124 South Mission Rd
- Jan. 22: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane
La Jolla
- Jan. 10: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Residence Inn, 8901 Gilman Drive
- Jan. 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UCSD, 9500 Gillman Drive
- Jan. 31: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UCSD, 9500 Gillman Drive
La Mesa
- Jan. 8: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive
Oceanside
- Jan. 11: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Oceanside, 3501 Seagate Way
- Jan. 11: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus
- Jan. 15: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Walmart, 3405 Marron Road
- Jan. 17: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., El Camino High School, 400 Rancho Del Oro
- Jan. 25: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus
- Jan. 28: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., New Song Community Church, 3985 Mission Ave.
Poway
- Jan. 9: 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Target, 14823 Pomerado Road
- Jan. 13: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Community Church of Poway, 13501 Community Road
Ramona
- Jan. 25: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane
San Diego
- Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C
- Visit RedCrossBlood.org for hours
- Jan. 11: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Dylan Point Loma Apartments, 2930 Barnard St
- Jan. 12: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway
- Jan. 16: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Coast 9, 11120 Roselle Street
- Jan. 16: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., National University Rancho Bernardo, 16875 W Bernardo Dr.
- Jan. 17: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Heights Golf Club, 16066 Bernardo Heights Pkwy
- Jan. 18 :10 a.m. - 4 p.m., VA San Diego Healthcare System, 3350 La Jolla Village Drive
- Jan. 18: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ponce's Mexican Restaurant, 16480 Paseo Del Sur
- Jan. 18: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., AVA Pacific Beach, 3883 Ingraham St
- Jan. 19:10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton, 4550 LaJolla Village
- Jan. 21: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Members Church of God International, 2400 Admiral Baker Rd
- Jan. 23: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., San Ysidro High School, 5353 Airway Rd
- Jan. 24: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Post 460, 7815 Armour St
- Jan. 25: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., U.S. Bank Mission Hills/Hillcrest, 610 W Washington St.
- Jan. 29: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Black Mountain Middle School, 9353 Oviedo Street
- Jan. 30: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., San Diego State University Aztec Walk, 5500 Campanile Dr
San Marcos
- Jan. 11: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Lodge at Lake San Marcos, 1105 La Bonita Dr
- Jan. 23: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., MARC, 1045 Armorlite Drive
- Jan. 27: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Walmart, 732 Center Drive