LINK: Volunteer for the Point-In Time Count

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Regional Task Force on Homelessness is holding a Point In Time Count around the county to more accurately gauge the amount of people experiencing homelessness in the area.

The task force says about 1,700 volunteers are prepared to contribute to the moment across all four sub-regions: Central, North County, South County, and East County.

If you're interested in registering to volunteer, follow this link. This website also has additional information about the Point In Time Count effort.