LINK: Tickets for Switchfoot's Jon Foreman's '25 in 24' anniversary event

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman is marking a special anniversary next week.

Oct. 22 marks 10 years since Foreman's "25 in 24" endeavor: He performed at 25 locations around San Diego County in a 24-hour period.

Footage of the experience was compiled into a documentary-style movie, and that will be shown at the La Paloma Theater in Encinitas at 8 p.m. on the 22nd.

There will be a live performance at the event as well.

Tickets are on sale now — follow this link to make your purchase.