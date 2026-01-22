Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LINK: Email form for voicing displeasure about Balboa Park paid parking

Allison Horn
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Community members who are upset about the rollout of paid parking at Balboa Park have a streamlined way to voice their displeasure directly to city councilmembers and Mayor Todd Gloria.

A resident created the website SaveBalboaPark.org, which hosts a submission form for sending a pre-filled-out email about the issue to the councilmember associated with your address.

"The City’s current paid parking program threatens the spirit of the Park by limiting access, eroding public trust, and destabilizing the very essence of the Park and the organizations that bring it to life," a blurb from the website states. "Now is the time to Save Balboa Park."

You can follow this link to fill out the form and see the message people are sending to the council.

