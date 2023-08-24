Interested in becoming a part owner of SunCoast Market Co-op?

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — SunCoast Market Co-op still needs to raise funds before construction can begin at the strip mall on Palm Avenue.

The grocery store would be entirely owned by members of the community who chose to buy shares in the market, allowing them to specifically tailor the products sold, relying on local farms and businesses.

According to its website, the group needs 300 more owners to reach its opening day goal.

To learn more about becoming a partial owner of the market, follow this link.