INFO: San Diego Mayor Gloria's 2024 State of the City Address

Posted at 6:03 AM, Jan 10, 2024
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will deliver his State of the City address for 2024 on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m.

San Diegans can watch the mayor's speech, the fourth during his term, live at https://www.sandiego.gov/mayor/2024-state-of-the-city-address

