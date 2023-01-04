Watch Now
House of Ukraine campaign to support people in Ukraine through winter

Posted at 1:56 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 17:06:39-05

The House of Ukraine in Balboa Park has a campaign to collect items to help Ukrainians during the freezing winter with no power. To donate, visit houseofukraine.org/event/christmas-miracle.

