Honor Flight San Diego is a non-profit dedicated to escorting San Diego County veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials. Click here for more information.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 19:22:43-04
Honor Flight San Diego is a non-profit dedicated to escorting San Diego County veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.