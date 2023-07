ABC 10News is learning more about a father killed by a wrong-way driver near the border last Wednesday.

The man’s family has identified him as 57-year-old Abel Bermudez. ABC 10News spoke with his son, Jorge Benitez, on Sunday.

The heartbroken family says they struggling financially in the wake of the sudden loss of their father. They are planning a vigil and funeral.

If you'd like to donate to help, you can find their GoFundMe HERE.