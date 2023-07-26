At least 1 dead in crash on I-805 in San Ysidro area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least one person was killed in a vehicle collision on Interstate 805 in the San Ysidro area Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash involving a sedan and a van happened at around 11:55 a.m. on southbound I-805 near the Camino De La Plaza off-ramp.

ABC 10News learned the van was heading towards Mexico when it was struck by the sedan, which apparently had made a wrong turn.

The van’s driver was killed and the driver of the sedan sustained major injuries, authorities at the scene told ABC 10News.

The crash forced authorities to close multiple I-805 lanes in the immediate area, moving traffic onto Interstate 5.