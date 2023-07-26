Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

At least 1 dead in crash on I-805 in San Ysidro area

san_ysidro_border_crash1_072623
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ABC 10News
san_ysidro_border_crash1_072623
san_ysidro_border_crash1_072623.jpg
san_ysidro_border_crash1_072623
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 17:38:12-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least one person was killed in a vehicle collision on Interstate 805 in the San Ysidro area Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash involving a sedan and a van happened at around 11:55 a.m. on southbound I-805 near the Camino De La Plaza off-ramp.

ABC 10News learned the van was heading towards Mexico when it was struck by the sedan, which apparently had made a wrong turn.

The van’s driver was killed and the driver of the sedan sustained major injuries, authorities at the scene told ABC 10News.

The crash forced authorities to close multiple I-805 lanes in the immediate area, moving traffic onto Interstate 5.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Free 24/7

Watch Free 24/7