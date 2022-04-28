Watch
NewsNews Links

Actions

GoFundMe for CHP officer shot in Mission Valley

Support for Officer injured in Mission Valley shooting
GoFundMe
Support for Officer injured in Mission Valley shooting
Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:28:14-04

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!