FEMA offering assistance to San Diego flood victims following president's disaster declaration

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Following President Joe Biden's disaster declaration, federal assistance from FEMA is being mobilized to help victims of the widespread flooding that impacted San Diego on Feb. 22.

According to FEMA's press release, the assistance can come in many forms:



Grants for temporary housing, home repairs

Low-cost loans covering uninsured property losses

Additional programs helping individuals and business owners recover

If you are one of the flooding victims, you can follow this link to apply for assistance. You can also call FEMA at 800-621-3362 or use its app to begin the process.

