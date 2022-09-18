Watch Now
NewsNews Links

Actions

CVPD: Engrave and Save

10News.com_Generic.jpg
10News
10News.com_Generic.jpg
Posted at 5:03 PM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 20:03:42-04

As catalytic converter theft continues to effect communities nationwide, the Chula Vista Police Department is helping make residents of Chula Vista less desirable targets by engraving their vehicle’s identification number (VIN) on their car’s attached catalytic converter. CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Miramar Air Show - Click Here For Info

Community Connection

Miramar Air Show - Click Here For Info