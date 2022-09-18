CVPD: Engrave and Save

As catalytic converter theft continues to effect communities nationwide, the Chula Vista Police Department is helping make residents of Chula Vista less desirable targets by engraving their vehicle’s identification number (VIN) on their car’s attached catalytic converter. CLICK HERE for more information.
Posted at 5:03 PM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 20:03:42-04
