SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of college students across California are making a difference in their communities while earning money to help pay for school. Learn more about the 2022-23 College Corps Fellows by following this link.
Additional information on College Corps for California college students
Posted at 6:05 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 21:05:10-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.