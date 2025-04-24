Active duty military and veterans can get free SeaWorld tickets

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Active members and veterans of the U.S. military will be able to experience all the fun SeaWorld has to offer for free, along with up to three guests, during May, according to a press release from the park.

SeaWorld says the one-day admission offer is part of its Military Appreciation Month promotion. The veterans and active duty service members can register for the offer now through May 11; they'll have until July 6 to visit the parks with the free tickets.

SeaWorld says this is made possible through the United Parks & Resorts' Waves of Honor program, which is a longstanding partnership to salute military members, both past and present, and their families with special promos throughout the year.

The press release says more than 10 million guests have enjoyed free admission to various parks through this program.

United Parks & Resorts CEO Marc Swanson says the company is proud to provide this token of appreciation.

"We are incredibly grateful to all members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our country," Swanson says. "The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to those who are serving or who have served. We look forward to welcoming military service members, veterans and their families for a fun-filled day in one of our parks."

You can follow this link to register for the free tickets. SeaWorld says the direct dependents of the service members must also have a valid active military ID to take advantage of this offer