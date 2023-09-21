Watch Now
8th Global Symposium on Ketogenic Therapies

Posted at 6:04 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 09:04:24-04

The 8th Global Symposium on Ketogenic Therapies is being held Sept. 17-21 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort, with Family Day on Sept. 23.

For more information on this event, visit https://web.cvent.com/event/cc711566-cbc0-4ac8-8024-a8b78c54482a/summary.

