8th Global Symposium on Ketogenic Therapies
Prev
Next
8th Global Symposium on Ketogenic Therapies
Posted at 6:04 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 09:04:24-04
The 8th Global Symposium on Ketogenic Therapies is being held Sept. 17-21 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort, with Family Day on Sept. 23.
For more information on this event, visit https://web.cvent.com/event/cc711566-cbc0-4ac8-8024-a8b78c54482a/summary.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.