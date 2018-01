SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Some border residents felt a shake to ring in 2018 after a 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit late New Year's Eve.

The quake was recorded at 7:35 p.m. 28 miles east of Ensenada, according to USGS. It struck about 6.4 miles below the earth's surface.

No injuries or damages were reported.

The shakeup comes five days after a 4.7-magnitude quake struck about 26 miles away from the popular resort city of Acapulco. No damages were reported during that quake.