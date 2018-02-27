"Dave Nisleit is a San Diegan who cares deeply about making our city better and keeping our neighborhoods safe," Faulconer said in a statement Monday. "He is someone who holds himself and his officers to the highest ethical and professional standards. He will be a chief who acts – and leads – for all San Diegans."
Nisleit has served in the department's gang, robbery, narcotics, homicide, sex crimes, SWAT, internal affairs and special operations units.
His top priorities will be to oversee a national recruitment campaign to hire more officers and fully staff the department by 2020. There are currently more than 200 vacant positions.