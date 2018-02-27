SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Police Department's next chief was sworn in at the department's headquarters Tuesday morning.



David Nisleit was tabbed by Mayor Kevin Faulconer earlier this month to succeed the retiring Shelley Zimmerman. Zimmerman's last day as chief will be March 1.



The 52-year-old Nisleit was unanimously confirmed by the City Council on Monday.



RELATED: City Council approves Nisleit as SDPD chief



"Dave Nisleit is a San Diegan who cares deeply about making our city better and keeping our neighborhoods safe," Faulconer said in a statement Monday. "He is someone who holds himself and his officers to the highest ethical and professional standards. He will be a chief who acts – and leads – for all San Diegans."



Nisleit has served in the department's gang, robbery, narcotics, homicide, sex crimes, SWAT, internal affairs and special operations units.



His top priorities will be to oversee a national recruitment campaign to hire more officers and fully staff the department by 2020. There are currently more than 200 vacant positions.



