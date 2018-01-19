New Navy ship arrives home in San Diego for the first time

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A new Navy ship has arrived at its homeport in San Diego for the first time.

The future USS Omaha has been out at sea for the last eight months.

The littoral combat ship made the trip from Mobile, Ala., where it was constructed, but made several stops along the way and will formally join the Navy fleet next month.

Families were eagerly awaiting the arrivals of their loved ones after missing them over the holidays.

“The holidays were very difficult this year,” said Erin Myers. “I’ve never had a holiday where I’ve been just so sad, but I put on my brave face and made it best for the kids so they can enjoy their time.”

Myers and her two children were finally able to welcome her husband home Friday.

“It’s not easy when dad’s away,” she said. “But, we’ve done the best staying busy and trying the best to count down the days until dad’s home.

Her husband was onboard the new Littoral Combat Ship. It left its shipyard in Alabama and the crew made several stops to Florida, Virginia, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Mexico before finally making its way to Naval Base San Diego.

Before getting to this point, the ship finished a rigorous schedule of vendor training, crew and ship certification, and many maintenance stops as well.

Commander Michael Toth, Omaha's commanding officer said he is so proud of the hard work and dedication the Omaha crew has shown over the last eight months.

"Their efforts have safely brought Omaha to homeport and set a culture of pride, professionalism and excellence which will endure in the years to come,” said Cmdr. Toth.

The ship will be formally commissioned in downtown San Diego on February 3.