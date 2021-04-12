New Mexico governor set to sign recreational marijuana bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is set to sign legislation that will legalize recreational marijuana use and sales in the state.

The Democratic governor has scheduled a signing ceremony and a news conference for Monday. Her decision will make New Mexico the seventh state since last November to legalize adult possession and sales of cannabis for recreational use.

Lujan Grisham has supported marijuana reform as way to create jobs and boost state revenue.

The bill gives the governor a strong hand of recreational marijuana oversight through her appointed superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department.

New Mexico's recreational pot sales are expected to begin next year in April.