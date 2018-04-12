Neighbors tired of 'close calls' at busy intersection

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Complaints about red-light runners are mounting at a busy intersection in Mira Mesa.

Jacob Rogers, 12, says his dad was recently driving him through the intersection, when this happened.



"Me and my dad were taking a right. This person ran really fast and ran the red light and almost hit us," said Rogers.

That other car was turning left from Westview Parkway onto Mira Mesa Boulevard. Some video of cars running that light was posted on social media by a neighbor, who tells 10news he's been nearly hit as a jogger and driver.



10news placed a camera at the intersection for a few minutes and caught example after example of red-light runners. 10news brought the concerns to a city spokesperson, who said they would begin an immediate evaluation of the intersection for safety improvements.

According to the law firm Estey and Bomberger, which commissioned a study of intersections in the area, there were 26 accidents at the intersection since 2010.