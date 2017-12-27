Neighbors: Mira Mesa house had drug use history

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Neighbors who live near a home that went up in flames on Christmas Eve say they warned police and their councilmember about suspicious activity in the house.

The fire broke out on the 10900 block of Westmore Circle, quickly engulfing the home in flames.

Neighbors say they suspected someone in the home was dealing drugs.

According to SDPD, there have been 24 calls to the home in the last four years, that would be an average of one call every two months. At least two of those calls were for drugs, one was an overdose.

SDPD says the best way to deal with a problem home in your neighborhood is by calling the department and asking for the community resource officer.

10News also reached out to the office of Councilman Chris Cate and haven’t heard back.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.