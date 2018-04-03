Neighbors concerned after registered sex offender moves feet away from elementary school

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Neighbors are concerned after they say a registered sex offender moved into their Rancho Bernardo community, just feet away from an elementary school playground.

Anthony James Morgan, 32, was convicted of possession of child pornography and lewd and lascivious acts with a child in Tennessee in 2013.

Neighbors say they became concerned after Morgan moved into a townhouse in their neighborhood weeks ago.

According to records on the Megan’s Law website, Morgan lives on the 17000 block of Caminito Baya, about 100 feet away from a playground at Westwood Elementary School.

Authorities say due to the fact that Morgan is no longer on parole or probation, he is now allowed to live wherever he wants.

According to the Safe Task Force, which monitors local sex offenders, Morgan’s living situation is legal because of the California Supreme Court.

In 2015, the court tossed out restrictions on where sex offenders may live. The ruling came after sex offenders said the restrictions made finding housing impossible for them.

Neighbors say the rule doesn’t make sense. “I think the rules definitely need to be changed when it comes to sexual predators,” said Linda Vasquez.

Vasquez added that she is relieved to hear that Morgan will be moving out of the area in April. “I’m very happy for that. We don’t need that in a neighborhood full of children.”

