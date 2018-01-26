Need a job? Sycuan Casino is adding more than 700 positions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Looking for a place to work? More than 700 new jobs are heading to Sycuan Casino and Resort, the resort announced this week.

Positions ranging from management-level down will be offered in anticipation of the Sycuan's expansion project.

"We are pleased to bring more than 700 new jobs to the San Diego community," John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino, said. "We are committed to cultivating a thriving and positive work environment and are eager to bring on new talent that will contribute to the organization’s continued success."

Sycuan plans to begin hiring for the new departmental leadership roles during the first half of 2018, followed by a series of job fairs mid to late 2018. The positions will include hotel, food and beverage, and casino divisions.

The resort broke ground on the $226-million expansion last March, which will include a 300-story hotel, meeting and conference space, and a pool and lazy river.

The expansion is set to open in 2019.

Visit Sycuan's website for more information.