Nearly 1,500 left without power in Mission Valley, Linda Vista

Mark Saunders
6:21 AM, Feb 17, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Nearly 1,500 SDG&E customers were without power Saturday morning in the Mission Valley and Linda Vista areas.
According to the electric company's outage map, at least 1,419 customers were without power beginning just after 2:30 a.m. The cause of the outage was not listed, only that there was "a need to repair SDG&E equipment," according to the map.
Power restoration was estimated between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., an SDG&E spokesperson said.