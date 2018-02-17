Nearly 1,500 left without power in Mission Valley, Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Nearly 1,500 SDG&E customers were without power Saturday morning in the Mission Valley and Linda Vista areas.

According to the electric company's outage map, at least 1,419 customers were without power beginning just after 2:30 a.m. The cause of the outage was not listed, only that there was "a need to repair SDG&E equipment," according to the map.

Power restoration was estimated between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., an SDG&E spokesperson said.

RELATED: SDG&E's power outage map

SDG&E said crews were out working to fix the outage.