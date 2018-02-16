Nearby traffic stop prompts lockdown at Southwest High School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A South Bay high school was placed on lockdown while police searched a vehicle outside the campus.

San Diego Police placed Southwest High School under lockdown while officers searched a vehicle they stopped on Hollister Street, just outside campus.

Police said the traffic stop was a result of someone reporting they saw a gun. The suspected vehicle was located and pulled over.

Southwest High was placed on lockdown as a precaution and police said the campus wasn't being threatened - the traffic stop just happened to occur outside the school property.

Police found a BB gun inside the vehicle. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The lockdown was later lifted.

Police said they encourage anyone who thinks they see a weapon to report it to authorities.