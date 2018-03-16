Navy searches for owner of abandoned boat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Navy is trying to find the owner of a boat that washed ashore at the Naval Base Coronado.

The boat washed up and came to a rest against the fence that separated Coronado’s dog beach from the base.

The Navy is asking the owner to come forward immediately to have the boat removed. The problem can get costly for the Navy.

Several boats have already washed ashore this year. If the Navy can’t locate the owner, they have to cover the removal cost.

Anyone with information on the boat’s owner is asked to call the Navy legal office at 619-545-8141.