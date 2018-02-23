Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy deploys to Asia

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The USNS Mercy leaves San Diego Friday for a deployment to Asia.

The U.S. Navy's hospital ship will take part in a mission called Pacific Partnership, which was created after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. The crew’s goal is to provide disaster relief and medical assistance to Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

"Our staff and team have come together to form a dynamic team of professionals and we are ready to execute this mission and engage with our partners throughout the Indo-Pacific," said Capt. David Bretz, commodore of Destroyer Squadron 31. "We are excited about forging new friendships and deepening partnerships across the region."

Medical, dental, civil engineering and veterinary teams will take part in civic projects.

