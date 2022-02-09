Watch
Your Super Bowl party will likely cost more this year, thanks to inflation

Party favorites like chicken wings and soda will be more expensive.
Matt Rourke/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicken wings are displayed at the Wing Bowl in Philadelphia, Friday, Feb. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 6:53 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 09:53:26-05

Inflation has affected nearly everything at the grocery store, including our Super Bowl party favorites.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, chicken prices are up 10% from 2021.

If burgers are on the menu, be aware that ground meat is now 13% more expensive.

If you’re looking forward to making your own guacamole, expect to pay up to 50% more for avocados than you did last year.

Beer is only up 4%, but soda will cost you about 12% more.

Potato chips have only gone up in price by 1%.

In total, you’re looking at about a 14% increase on your grocery bill.

