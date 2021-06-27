Yabba dabba dispute resolved; Fred Flintstone can stay

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (AP) — Fred Flintstone fought the law — and he won.

Technically, the owner of the fanciful Flintstones house in a posh San Francisco suburb settled a lawsuit with the town of Hillsborough.

But the agreement will allow Fred and his friends to remain.

In a yabba dabba dispute that played out in international media, retired publishing mogul Florence Fang defended her colorful, bulbous-shaped house and its elaborate homage to “The Flintstones” family.

The town, however, called the towering dinosaurs and life-size sculptures “a highly visible eyesore” and sued Fang, alleging she violated local codes when she put dinosaur sculptures in the backyard and made other landscaping changes that caused local officials to declare it a public nuisance.

According to records, the town will review and approve a survey of the landscaping improvements, and Fang will apply for building permits.

The town will also pay Fang $125,000. The lawsuit was dismissed in court on April 27.