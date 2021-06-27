Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Yabba dabba dispute resolved; Fred Flintstone can stay

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/AP
In this Thursday, April 11, 2019, file photo, The Flintstone House is seen before a news conference with the owner and the home's original architect in Hillsborough, Calif. The San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Hillsborough is suing the owner of the house, saying that she installed dangerous steps, dinosaurs and other Flintstone-era figurines without necessary permits. In a yabba dabba dispute that pitted property rights against government rules that played out in international media, retired publishing mogul Florence Fang defended her colorful, bulbous-shaped house and its elaborate homage to "The Flintstones" family, featuring Stone Age sculptures inspired by the 1960s cartoon, along with aliens and other oddities.
Flintstone House Fight
Flintstone House Fight
Flintstone House Fight
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 17:38:34-04

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (AP) — Fred Flintstone fought the law — and he won.

Technically, the owner of the fanciful Flintstones house in a posh San Francisco suburb settled a lawsuit with the town of Hillsborough.

But the agreement will allow Fred and his friends to remain.

In a yabba dabba dispute that played out in international media, retired publishing mogul Florence Fang defended her colorful, bulbous-shaped house and its elaborate homage to “The Flintstones” family.

The town, however, called the towering dinosaurs and life-size sculptures “a highly visible eyesore” and sued Fang, alleging she violated local codes when she put dinosaur sculptures in the backyard and made other landscaping changes that caused local officials to declare it a public nuisance.

According to records, the town will review and approve a survey of the landscaping improvements, and Fang will apply for building permits.

The town will also pay Fang $125,000. The lawsuit was dismissed in court on April 27.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH TODAY JUNE 27 AT 7PM et / 4PM pt

WATCH SUNDAY JUNE 27 AT 7PM et / 4PM pt