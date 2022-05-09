Watch
WWE Hall of Famer accused in Florida DUI crash that killed 1

Posted at 4:28 PM, May 09, 2022
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer is accused of killing a man in a traffic accident while driving under the influence in central Florida.

Tamara “Sunny” Sytch was arrested Friday night.

She’s also charged with causing injury in a DUI crash and driving with a suspended license.

Ormond Beach police said in a social media post that the 49-year-old wrestler's blood alcohol content after the crash was 2.80. That's more than three times the legal limit in Florida.

The March 25 crash killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter.

Police say Sytch's car plowed into a car stopped at a red light and pushed it into another car.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Sytch was released from jail on Saturday after posting a $227,500 bond.

