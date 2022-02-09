Watch
Working conditions for Border Patrol getting more attention

Patrick Semansky/AP
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus speaks during an interview in his office with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington.
Posted at 10:17 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 01:17:28-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A strained Border Patrol is getting increased attention from the Biden administration.

Tense meetings have taken place between senior officials and the rank-and-file as the agency deals with the largest influx of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border in decades.

The Department of Homeland Security plans a series of measures aimed at addressing the workload and morale of agents in the agency it oversees.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is pledging to more forcefully pursue criminal prosecutions of people accused of assaulting Border Patrol agents.

Chris Magnus, the new commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, says, “That’s something that agents in the field want to hear because assaults are on the uptick.”

