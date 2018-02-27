Woman attacked by man with chainsaw in Florida; suspect in custody

LANATANA, Fla. - A man jumped out of bushes and attacked a woman with a chainsaw early Tuesday morning, police in Lantana, Florida said.

The woman was walking along Hypoluxo Road near Seacrest Boulevard when the man attacked her with the chainsaw, according to police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lantana police have the attacker in custody. The incident occurred near the Super 8 Motel at 1200 Hypoluxo Blvd.

Police do not yet know if the suspect knows the woman.