Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
A Southwest Airlines flight, background, taxis to the runway past a loading flight at a gate at Midway International Airport Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 2:49 PM, Nov 14, 2021
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport.

Police say 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field.

Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault. A Southwest Airlines spokesman says the incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York’s La Guardia Airport.

The airline spokesman says the employee who was hit was taken to a hospital and then released Saturday night.

