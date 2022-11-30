Woman accused of disposing Fort Hood solider's body pleads guilty

WACO, Texas — Cecily Aguilar has pleaded guilty to four of the original 11 charges made against her in connection to the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, according to the Guillen family.

She pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making false statements or misrepresentation.

She faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Aguilar's sentencing is set to occur after a pre-sentencing report is completed, which could take up to four months.

Guillen's sister, Mayra, and mother, Gloria, attended Tuesday's hearing and expressed their mixed emotions about the unexpected change in the case.

"It gives me some comfort knowing that she's admitting to what she did, and she's not going to keep fighting us, but it's not a closed case until the day of sentencing," Mayra Guillen said.

Aguilar was accused of helping her boyfriend dispose of Vanessa Guillen's remains and falsifying evidence.

A federal judge set Aguilar's jury trial to start on Jan. 23, 2023. Aguilar is the only surviving suspect in the case.

Authorities say Aaron Robinson, a 20-year-old fellow soldier serving on Fort Hood, brutally murdered her with a hammer and then worked with Aguilar to dispose of Guillen's remains on the banks of the Leon River.

A search team found the soldier's buried remains over two months later on June 30, 2020, in Bell County, Texas.