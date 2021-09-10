Watch
Wisconsin school district offers students $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 3:19 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 18:25:00-04

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Students who attend Milwaukee Public Schools in Wisconsin can earn $100 by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district’s school board voted Thursday to incentivize students rather than mandate the vaccine for children.

However, the board also voted to require school staff to get the vaccine.

“Religious and medical accommodations will be allowed, but exempt individuals will be required to take part in COVID-19 testing twice per week,” the school district states on its website.

The Pfizer vaccine is operating under an emergency use authorization for people 12-15 years old.

It’s been fully approved for those 16 and older.

“We owe it to our students, teachers, staff, and community to take all possible steps to ensure safe schools,” said the district’s superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley.

