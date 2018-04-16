WiFi name prank leads to evacuation of Michigan gym

Someone's prank WiFi name caused havoc in Saginaw Township, Michigan on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of a Planet Fitness Gym for three hours, the Saginaw News reported.

According to the Saginaw News, a Planet Fitness customer was searching for available WiFi options when they found the WiFi name "remote detonator" among the connections. The customer brought the name to the attention of the gym's manager who notified police.

A bomb-sniffing dog was used, and no explosives were found.

A Planet Fitness spokesperson told the Saginaw News that the manager had followed proper procedure.

"If there's any suspicion of any device or anything in the club that would require police attention, the protocol is they close the facility and contact police," McCall Gosselin told the newspaper. "Safety is always first."

Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl told the Saginaw News that no crime was committed, and that the WiFi name is considered "protected speech."

"There was no crime or threat. No call saying there was a bomb," he said.