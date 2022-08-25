Wife of congressman reportedly died after taking herbal supplement

The wife of Rep. Tom McClintock died after taking an herbal supplement that claims to combat obesity and high cholesterol, according to Kaiser Health News.

Citing the report from the Sacramento County coroner, the medical publication says Lori McClintock died from dehydration due to gastroenteritis that was caused by ingesting mulberry leaf.

The coroner reportedly ruled the death an accident.

McClintock, a Republican from California, paid tribute to his wife on Facebook after her death in December 2021.

"We are devastated and our world is shattered," the post says. "Only those who knew her can understand the enormity of the tragedy of her passing for her family and many friends.

Mulberry leaf can be found at health food stores and online.

The Food and Drug Administration says it does not "approve dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness, or to approve their labeling, before the supplements are sold to the public."