WATCH: Patti LaBelle rushed offstage during concert due to bomb threat

MILWAUKEE — Singer Patti LaBelle was rushed off a concert stage Saturday due to a bomb threat at the venue.

Scripps affiliate TMJ4 reports everyone attending the concert at The Riverside Theater was safely evacuated.

In a Twitter video, you can see LaBelle being taken off stage and hear confusion from audience members.

Shortly before 1:30 am on Sunday morning police provided a brief update. According to a statement, the theater was searched by K9 units.

Police say no explosive devices were discovered. They say there is no threat to the public.

CNN reports they are working to reschedule the show.