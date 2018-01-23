WaPo: Mueller seeks to question Trump on Russia probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking to interview President Donald Trump about his dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey and his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The Post, citing two people familiar with Mueller's plans, said the special counsel is seeking to ask Trump about the decisions that led to ousting Flynn as national security adviser in February and James Comey as FBI director in May.

The sources told the Post that Trump's legal team has worked out terms it could present to the special counsel "as soon as next week" and that the team hopes to have Trump's testimony only partially through a face-to-face interview, with other answers coming through a written statement.

The report on the potentially imminent questioning of the President came the same day news emerged that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former FBI Director James Comey have both spoken with special counsel investigators.

Peter Carr, the Justice Department spokesman for the special counsel probe, declined to comment to the post as did two attorneys for Trump.