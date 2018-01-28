Wanna bet? The weird bets being placed for the Super Bowl

Justin Boggs
9:57 AM, Jan 28, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in action against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ronald Martinez
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

While many bettors are taking the Eagles as four-point underdogs in the Super Bowl, other gamblers are wagering that national anthem singer Pink will be airborne at some point during the Star Spangled Banner. 

And that's not the only bet you can place about Pink. According to Bovada, you can bet on whether she keeps the national anthem over or under 2 minutes, what color her hair will be and whether she forgets any of the words. 

Although the game is being played indoors, the number of times the outdoor temperature will be mentioned during NBC's telecast is also up for betting. 

Other non-game related bets you can make:

What color shoes will Justin Timberlake wear during halftime?
Will any members from NSync perform with Justin Timberlake?
How many times will the Rocky statue be shown on NBC (over/under 1)?
What color of Gatorade will be dumped on the game-winning coach (lime/green/yellow is the favorite)?
Total Donald Trump tweets on February 4 (over/under 5)?
How many times will Giselle Bundchen be shown on TV during broadcast? (over/under 1.5)?

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top