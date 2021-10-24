Watch
Vanessa Bryant said LA sheriff promised to secure crash site

Invision
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Vanessa Bryant, from left, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Posted at 6:22 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 21:22:50-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow said she pleaded with the Los Angeles County sheriff to make sure no one takes photographs from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, and he reassured that the area had been secured.

That's according to a transcript of a deposition in Vanessa Bryant's federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

She claims in court papers that she has experienced “severe emotional distress” because first responders took and shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s body and also losing their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

A message seeking comments from Sheriff Alex Villanueva has not been returned.

The NBA star, his daughter and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were aboard crashed in the hills west of Los Angeles.

