USPS replacing aging delivery fleet with electric vehicles

United States Postal Service (USPS) is phasing out its aging fleet of delivery vehicles and replacing them with battery-electric vehicles.

USPS announced Tuesday that it plans to acquire at least 66,000 battery-electric vehicles by 2028.

“We have a statutory requirement to deliver mail and packages to 163 million addresses six days per week and to cover our costs in doing so – that is our mission. As I have said in the past, if we can achieve those objectives in a more environmentally responsible way, we will do so," said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The new infrastructure law provides billions of dollars for states to implement charging infrastructure. DeJoy said that investment reduces the risk of moving to electric vehicles.

"When combined with our substantial commitment to the electrification of our delivery vehicles, the Postal Service will be at the forefront of our nation’s green initiatives," DeJoy said.

The White House praised the Postal Service's five-year $9.6 billion investment, which DeJoy said will mostly come from revenue.

The first electric delivery vehicles are expected to start servicing routes in late 2023.

